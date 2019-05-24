|
Marian Beedy Lafayette FORT WORTH -- Marian B. Lafayette, 97, died Monday, May 20, 2019 in Belton, Texas. GRAVESIDE: 3 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 p.m. prior to service. Marian was born May 31, 1921 in Floydada, Texas. She moved to Ft. Worth in 1944. Marian worked at Continental Life Insurance Co. and Fort Worth National Bank (now Bank of America) where she retired. She was a Charter Member of the Six Flags Chapter of the American Business Women Association. Marian was proceeded in death by her husband, Lester W. (Ray) Lafayette; parents; and three sisters, Ida Mae Ely, Grace Heath and Elizabeth Amburn. SURVIVORS: her brother, Arthur W. Beedy; sisters, Margaret Henry, Ruth Day, Beatrice Goble and Juanice Welch; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2019