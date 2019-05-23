|
|
Marian Elizabeth Corey ARLINGTON -- Marian Elizabeth Corey, age 83, passed away on May 13, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Okla. She was a wonderful grandparent to five grandchildren and a great grandparent to six great grand kids. Marian was a dedicated employee of Arlington ISD for over 20 years before her retirement. She was involved in numerous city activities and charitable functions. SURVIVORS: her husband, Paul A. Corey who she was married to for 67 years; their three children, Sharon Edens, Karen Pappas, and Paul A. Corey, Jr.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 23, 2019