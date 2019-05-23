Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
For more information about
Marian Corey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Elizabeth Corey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Elizabeth Corey Obituary
Marian Elizabeth Corey ARLINGTON -- Marian Elizabeth Corey, age 83, passed away on May 13, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Okla. She was a wonderful grandparent to five grandchildren and a great grandparent to six great grand kids. Marian was a dedicated employee of Arlington ISD for over 20 years before her retirement. She was involved in numerous city activities and charitable functions. SURVIVORS: her husband, Paul A. Corey who she was married to for 67 years; their three children, Sharon Edens, Karen Pappas, and Paul A. Corey, Jr.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now