|
|
Marian Honquest MANSFIELD--Marian Honquest, 77, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. Sunday, Eulogies: 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Mother & Unborn Baby Care or a charity supporting dementia research. Marian Therese Carew Honquest was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Roche Carew. She was a graduate of Visitation Schools in Chicago and was a registered nurse. On Aug. 17, 1968, she married Jim Honquest, and they were members of St. Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Zurich, Ill. They transferred to Texas in 1980 and lived in Mansfield for the past 32 years. Marian dedicated her life to helping others through her volunteer work with Mother and Unborn Baby Care, Rose Life, and John Bosco Home School. She was a lay member of the Discalced Carmelites and an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Joseph Carew. SURVIVORS: Husband of 51 years, Jim Honquest; son, Mike Honquest and wife, Mary Carol, and their children, Dan, Shannon, Michael, Matthew and Bridget, of Elmhurst, Ill.; daughter, Kristen Honquest and her children, Katie, Kelsey and Kylie, of Fort Worth; daughter, Kathy Cash and her husband, Mike, and their son, Braedon, of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 25, 2019