Marian Smith Odell Obituary
Marian Smith Odell FORT WORTH--Marian Smith Odell, 90, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Center St., Arlington. Interment: 1:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Marian was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Dallas to Fred Smith and Dorothy Clouse Smith. A resident of Arlington for the past 35 years, she was a member of First Baptist Church. Marion was a public motivational speaker. She was a past state president of the American Legion Auxiliary. Marian was preceded in death by a daughter, Jan Stuckey; and sister, Doris Mayers. SURVIVORS: Husband, Herb W. Odell; son, Douglas Dubose; daughters, Denise Thibaudeau, Barbara Dubose and Elizabeth Odell Hunter; brother, Paul Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Watson, Jacob Childs, Richard Hunter II, Robert Hunter and Rachel Hunter Logan; seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
