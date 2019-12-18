|
|
Marianne Alice Cummings BEDFORD--Marianne Alice Hasler Cummings, 80, passed away peacefully in Grapevine, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after an extended illness. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2630 West Fwy, Suite 100, Ft. Worth, TX 76102, www.alz.org/northcentraltexas Marianne was born July 22, 1939, in Buffalo, N.Y., the only child of Dr. Robert and Marian Hasler. Marianne graduated from the University of Buffalo with honors, where she was an active member of Sigma Chi and served as president of the Panhellenic Council. Marianne married Robert "Bob" Cummings in 1961, and together they raised three children. After sending the last child off to college, Marianne and Bob relocated to Bedford, where they lived happily for the past 30-plus years surrounded by family and friends. Marianne was a lifelong homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. She was known for her warmth, kindness, and generosity, and her hospitality was legendary. She was a gifted cook and a gracious host and there was always a place at Marianne's table for extra guests. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert Cummings of Bedford; son, William Cummings (and daughter-in-law, Paula) of Hartford, Conn.; daughters, Karen Wright (and son-in-law, Michael) of Bedford and Alicia McGlinchey (and son-in-law, Kevin) of Dallas; as well as eigh grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019