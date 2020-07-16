Marianne F. Harvey RICHLAND HILLS -- Marianne F. Harvey went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Glenview Baptist Church, 4805 NE Loop 820, Haltom City, Texas 76137. Graveside Committal at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Marianne will be remembered for so many things especially her kind heart, her love for her family, friends and her Lord! She will be forever missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her son, John J Robertson; her parents, John J Brennan and Leona Brennan; brother, Joseph Brennan; and sisters, Joan Rock and Michele Brennan. SURVIVORS: Marianne is survived by her son, Bill Robertson and his wife, Kim; daughter, Nancy Robertson Grubbs and her husband, Ronny Grubbs; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Brennan; two sisters, Barbara Kane and Patricia Brennan. Love You Forever Mom.