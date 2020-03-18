|
Marianne Porter FORT WORTH--Marianne Porter, 92, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in hospice care. MEMORIAL SERVICE: to be announced. MEMORIALS: or . Marianne was born Feb. 29, 1928, in Karlsruhe, Germany. She married Steve A. Porter in 1954. She was preceded in death by her son, Ray Porter. SURVIVORS: Her husband; sons, Thomas Porter and Angela, Steve L. Porter and Susan; grandchildren, Robyn Porter, Rachel Vervecken, Dylan Porter and Ashley, and Alissa Porter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020