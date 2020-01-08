|
Marianne Rugeley FORT WORTH -- Heaven gained a bright and shining star when Marianne Rugeley passed away December 31, 2019 at home in Fort Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Edge Park United Methodist Church, 5616 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, Texas. Private burial will be held later. Marianne donated her body to the United Tissue Network. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family request you donate in Marianne's name to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Marianne was born May 11, 1939 in Fort Worth to the late Wilbur and Mary Sue Wharton. This is the story of a wonderful woman who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished by family and friends. Marianne was an accomplished writer who became an editor for several livestock magazines which afforded her the opportunity to meet many illustrious individuals such as Nelson Rockefeller, Greer Garson, and many more. In the mid 1970's a well-known ladies magazine pursued her to become their editor in chief, but she did not want to uproot her family, so she declined the opportunity. In later years her career took a big turn and she went to work at the Parenting Center and United Community Centers. Her absolute favorite position was Marketing/Media Director for Justin Boot Company. Her office was located across from the Fina Station her father owned. Marianne was a member of Women in Communications, served as president of AARP, Fort Worth, and a member of the board for TCC Senior Education. She also was a Brownie leader, chauffeur for her daughters, and dance costume seamstress. Above all her family came first. She was an avid traveler, genealogy researcher, and enjoyed spending time with friends. Marianne is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Rowland B. Rugeley; son-in-law, Hank T. Williams; and siblings, Worth Wharton and his wife, Janet, Alan Wharton, and Sandra Phillips and her husband, Vernon; and niece, Cheryl Adams. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kim Williams, Kyle Smith and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Chris Williams, Whitney Huggins and husband, Eric; great-granddaughter, Lorelai; sister-in-law, Jean Wharton; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mom, you have given so much and asked so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, loving us, and always paving the way for us. We will work hard to reach the high bar you have set. Farewell our sweet momma, you were simply magnificent.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020