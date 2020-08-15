1/1
Marica Sharon McGee Dingler
1937 - 2020
Marcia Sharon McGee Dingler ARLINGTON--Marcia Sharon McGee Dingler, born Nov. 18, 1937, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Will be held at a later date at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. Marcia will be interred at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in a private family ceremony. Marcia was born to Vernon A. McGee and Janice Jones McGee in Fort Worth, Texas. Her early years were spent in Georgetown, Va., and Evanston, Ill. She grew up and graduated from high school in Austin, Texas. She attended and graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Marcia was a career RN in Arlington, Texas. and suburbs to the east and west. The last 17 years of her career she assisted Truett Bowles, M.D., pediatrician, where she attended many local people which she referred to as her "children." Marcia met and married her husband, Doyce, in 1963. They moved to Arlington, Texas, in September of 1964 where they lived and raised a family for the next 56 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for those 56 years, and her favorite group of many was the ABC Sunday School Class. You could say her forte was missions and mixing. She loved to visit and talk with people. She never met a stranger. She will be lovingly remembered by family and many friends. Her life filled so many with lasting enjoyment and memories. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Janice McGee; and her brother, Gordon McGee, M.D. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, Doyce Dingler; son, Wesley Dingler and wife, Patricia, of Rhome, Texas; daughter, Janice Dingler of Arlington; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean McGee of Cloudcroft, N.M.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
