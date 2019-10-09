Home

Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-8477
Marichu Bergman
Marichu C. Bergman

Marichu C. Bergman Obituary
Marichu C. Bergman FORT WORTH--Marichu C. Bergman, 76, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Alta Mesa Blvd. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Land with rosary at 6:30 p.m. Marichu was born April 6, 1943, to Rene and Antonietta Banyadora Caballero in Maaswa, Toboso, Negros Occidental, Philippines. In 1969 she followed her husband, Bruce, to make the United States their new home. She was a devoted wife of 49 years, loving mother and grandmother, a devout Catholic, a generous and kind friend to so many. She enjoyed time with her family, traveling, bowling, and karate. An extraordinary soul, patient family caretaker, affable host, a woman with a heart many times her small frame. She is irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Marichu was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; and sister, Florentina. SURVIVORS: Marichu is survived by son, Stuart and his wife, Victoria; daughter, Vicky; granddaughters, Jaclyn and Hannah; her beloved aunt, Ester Lima; and a large extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
