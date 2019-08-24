|
Marie A. Williams ARLINGTON -- Marie A. Williams lost her battle with lung cancer on Sunday the 18th of August 2019. SERVICE: Please join Marie's family in a celebration of her life on Wednesday, August 28 th from 5 to 10 p.m. at the White Room, 2227 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heritage Hospice of Texas at http://www.good-sam.com/foundation/giving or the . Marie was born November 4, 1939 as Marie Antionette Borzellino to Jenny and Charles Borzellino in Atlantic City, NJ. Marie found her way to Texas in 1968 after living in France, Germany and Florida. Marie had an entrepreneurial spirit that spanned over six decades. Starting with a restaurant in the Ft Worth Stockyards in the late 1960's, she then converted a 7-Eleven into the VIP Lounge. In the mid 1970's she opened Whiskey River off of Forest Park and recently finished her career with the Cherokee Lounge on Division St in Arlington, which she owned for over 30 years. Her Cherokee Lounge was featured in the Jan 2017 edition of Texas Monthly magazine as one of the "Top Ten Dive Bars in Texas". SURVIVORS: Marie leaves behind her husband, Thomas Williams; son, Michael Booher and wife, Teresa; daughter, Joanne Booher; daughter, Elizabeth Curphey; son, Brian Booher and wife, Christy; daughter, Lisa Brown and husband, Darren; grandchildren, Jarrett Booher, Kaitlin Booher, Meredith Wittman, Brittany Booher, Anthony Booher, Evan Booher, Louis Welling, Michael Satterfield, Marcus Satterfield, Parker Brown, Chloe Brown, Marshall Brown; and great-grandchildren, Kaden Satterfield, Presley Welling, Ava Jean Welling, Tyson Satterfield, Bentlee Booher, Channing Booher, Vivian Booher and Penelope Booher.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019