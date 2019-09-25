Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Arrington White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Arrington White Obituary
Marie Arrington White GRANBURY--Marie Arrington White, 98, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Marie was born Nov. 19, 1920, in Wise County, Texas, and on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, she went to be with Jesus. Marie blessed her family and friends in so many ways. She was a gracious lady and cherished her home. She loved unconditionally. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd White; her parents, Ola Leigh and Burrell Arrington; and her sister, Georgia Ratliff. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Brenda Pack and husband, Bobby; sons, Dwayne Doyle White and wife, Katya, Kevin Stacy White and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Terry Malcolm Gammill, Lisa Elaine Black, Kalyn Marie White, Kyle Stacy White, Kelly Fayeanne White, Alan White, Victoria White; great-grandchildren, Tonya Kaye Fox, Heather Anne Peterson, Royce Hunter Black, Cody Malcolm Gammill, Christopher Holt Black, Chance Michael Gammill; great-great-grandchild, Ty Fox; brothers, Guinn Arrington, W.B. Arrington.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now