Marie Arrington White GRANBURY--Marie Arrington White, 98, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Marie was born Nov. 19, 1920, in Wise County, Texas, and on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, she went to be with Jesus. Marie blessed her family and friends in so many ways. She was a gracious lady and cherished her home. She loved unconditionally. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd White; her parents, Ola Leigh and Burrell Arrington; and her sister, Georgia Ratliff. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Brenda Pack and husband, Bobby; sons, Dwayne Doyle White and wife, Katya, Kevin Stacy White and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Terry Malcolm Gammill, Lisa Elaine Black, Kalyn Marie White, Kyle Stacy White, Kelly Fayeanne White, Alan White, Victoria White; great-grandchildren, Tonya Kaye Fox, Heather Anne Peterson, Royce Hunter Black, Cody Malcolm Gammill, Christopher Holt Black, Chance Michael Gammill; great-great-grandchild, Ty Fox; brothers, Guinn Arrington, W.B. Arrington.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019