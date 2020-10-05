Marie Kathleen Bruton
July 27, 1923 - October 3, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Kathleen Bruton, 97, passed away peacefully October 3, 2020.
Graveside: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to service at the graveside.
Memorials in Kathleen's honor may be given to the Fort Worth Public Library, Meals on Wheels, or a charity of your choice
.
Kathleen was born in Granbury, Texas to Turner and Allie Gunn. She was graduated from Weatherford College. On February 1, 1944, she married Sumter Bruton, Jr. They were blessed with two sons, Sumter III and Stephen. The family relocated to Bruton's home state of New Jersey for his job at DuPont. Kathleen often told of driving alone from Texas to Carneys Point, N.J. with her 6 month old son.
They moved back to Fort Worth in the early 50's for Sumter, Jr. to attend TCU. During this time, Kathleen managed the El San Apartments where they lived and she worked full time at The Fair Department Store. In 1957, Kathleen and her husband, Sumter Jr., opened Record Town in Fort Worth. Their music knowledge and knowledge of their customers meshed as they matched music to their patrons. The store became an inspiration for musicians and music lovers. After her husband passed away, Kathleen and Sumter worked together to run Record Town. Kathleen continued to work at the store until the young age of 90.
Music played a key role in her life both in business and at home. Sumter Jr. was an accomplished jazz drummer and her sons became talented guitarists and performers. Kathleen and her family's knowledge and love for music continue to impact and inspire patrons as Record Town's new management honors the Bruton family legacy.
Kathleen's life centered around her strong, compassionate love of family, interest in music, and the friendships made with patrons. This loving devotion was an integral part of the success of the family business. She helped foster a place for people to develop their music interest in many ways. On a personal level, she loved to read and stay informed of current and political events. Her religious beliefs were deeply rooted, and she was faithful to her church. She will be missed and fondly remembered by many.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Sumter Bruton, Jr.; and son, Turner Stephen Bruton.
Survivors: Son, Thomas Sumter Bruton III; sister, JoAnn Jenkins; nieces, Leslie Garcia and husband, Arcadio, Dr. Leigh Ann Jenkins; great-nephew, Dr. Joseph Kovac and wife, Maureen.
The family wishes to thank: Dr. Craig Dearden, the staff at The Courtyards, Dr. Quang Le, and Thao Nguyen, AGNP-C.