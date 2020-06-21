Marie Laymance FORT WORTH--Marie Laymance, 84, of Fort Worth, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday June 22, 2020 at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Marie was born on Bosque County, Texas on December 25, 1935. She attended Trimble Tech High School, and was married to Orville Laymance on November 12, 1965. Marie had a career in Bookkeeping for Montgomery Wards and Autobahn. She enjoyed reading and going to Winstar during her spare time. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Orville; and children, Michael, Larry and Susan Stephenson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, David Stephenson (Cheri); grandchildren, Michael, Chance and Jennifer Stephenson; two great granddaughters; and Longtime companion Barney Robertson.