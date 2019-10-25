|
|
Marie Lucille Leath SPRINGTOWN -- Marie Lucille Leath, "Granny", passed away October 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Monday, November 4, Agnes Baptist Church, Springtown. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 3, White's Funeral Chapel, Springtown, Texas. She was born to Ira Washington Sheffield and Susie Virignia Duckworth Sheffield on May 14, 1927, in Tabler, Oklahoma. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Robert Glenn Leath, Sr.; son, Robert Glenn Leath, Jr.; brothers, Horace Gracy and Billy Sheffield; sister, Willie Applegate. "Granny" was deeply loved by her family. She was a longtime member of Agnes Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: sons, Bill Leath (Sherry), David Leath (Stella); daughters, Debra Leath and Virginia Leath; daughter-in-law, Mary Leath; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019