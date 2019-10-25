Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home - Springtown
401 North Main Street
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 523-7211
For more information about
Marie Leath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White's Funeral Home - Springtown
401 North Main Street
Springtown, TX 76082
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Agnes Baptist Church
Springtown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Leath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lucille "Granny" Leath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Lucille "Granny" Leath Obituary
Marie Lucille Leath SPRINGTOWN -- Marie Lucille Leath, "Granny", passed away October 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Monday, November 4, Agnes Baptist Church, Springtown. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 3, White's Funeral Chapel, Springtown, Texas. She was born to Ira Washington Sheffield and Susie Virignia Duckworth Sheffield on May 14, 1927, in Tabler, Oklahoma. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Robert Glenn Leath, Sr.; son, Robert Glenn Leath, Jr.; brothers, Horace Gracy and Billy Sheffield; sister, Willie Applegate. "Granny" was deeply loved by her family. She was a longtime member of Agnes Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: sons, Bill Leath (Sherry), David Leath (Stella); daughters, Debra Leath and Virginia Leath; daughter-in-law, Mary Leath; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now