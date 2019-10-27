|
Marie Lucille Leath SPRINGTOWN--Marie Lucille Leath, "Granny," passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Agnes Baptist Church, Springtown. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, White's Funeral Chapel, Springtown, Texas. Marie was born to Ira Washington Sheffield and Susie Virginia Duckworth Sheffield on May 14, 1927, in Tabler, Okla. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Glenn Leath Sr.; son, Robert Glenn Leath Jr.; brothers, Horace Gracy and Billy Sheffield; sister, Willie Applegate. "Granny" was deeply loved by her family. She was a longtime member of Agnes Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: Sons, Bill Leath (Sherry), David Leath (Stella); daughters, Debra Leath and Virginia Leath; daughter-in-law, Mary Leath; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019