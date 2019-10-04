|
Marie Nicole Thill BEDFORD -- Marie N. Thill June 23, 1971 - October 1, 2019 FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Foust and Son Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Burial will be at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Please join us in celebrating Marie's life: Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Foust and Son Funeral Home. A beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Marie Thill left this world unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019. She was only 48 years old. Marie was a dedicated mom first and foremost. A single mom of Joseph, whom she loved with all her heart. She cherished time spent with him, doing something silly & fun, or just hanging out. Marie was a para at Grapevine High School and spent her days with special needs children. She truly treasured each one of her kids there and always said "They just make me smile". Marie was a kind and compassionate person with a giving heart. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Some of her favorite things were chocolate, taking photos, sunrises, sunsets, telling stories, laughing and her dog Ace. When you think of Marie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. There were so many. SURVIVORS: loving son, Joseph Hicks; grandparents, Richard & Gloria Thill; her parents, Richard & Debbi Thill & Pamela McKenzie; her 2 brothers and their wives, Rick & Shannon Thill, David & Katie Hair; her 3 sisters and their husbands, Rebecca & Robert Gullinese, Amanda & Brandon House, Blaize & Garrett McClendon; and her many loving nieces, nephews & wonderful friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019