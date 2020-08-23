Marie Williams von Gontard WATCH HILL, R.I.--Marie Williams von Gontard (12/20/192608/19/2020), known as "Mamie," passed after a glorious life, spending 69 years at the side of her beloved husband, Adalbert "Adie" von Gontard Jr. She was preceded in death by her brothert whom she adored, Eugene F. Williams Jr. of St. Louis, Mo. Born and raised in St. Louis, Mamie was a lover of the outdoors and an elegant hostess, especially in her homes in Greenwich, Conn., and Watch Hill, R.I. She was the guiding light of her husband, Adie, and their three children, Adalbert von Gontard III (Beatrice Busch of Front Royal, Va.), Eugenie Daniel (J.B. of Truscott, Texas) and Victoria Skouras (Spyros Jr. of Greenwich, Conn.) Upon her marriage to Adie, the couple moved to New York where she worked for Father James Keller, M.M., and The Christophers. The couple later settled in Greenwich, Conn. Mamie was a superb athlete, excelling at golf, tennis, skiing, and shooting (including winning the skeet championship at the Round Hill Club 11 times!). She was a lifelong equestrian and experienced foxhunter. She particularly loved riding with the cowboys on her family's ranch, The Pitchfork Land and Cattle Company, in Guthrie, Texas. Mamie's infectious smile and her passion for entertaining, gardening, fancy hats and sporty cars were reflections of her love of life, family and friends, and her sophisticated style. She will be missed by her family, including her loving sister, Georgie W. Lewis (of Gulfstream, Fla.); her grandchildren, Andrew (Alma), Alex, Peter, and Adie IV, von Gontard, Colton (Allie Rae) and Becky Lee Daniel, Spyros III (Hope), Marina (Christopher Costaras),and Sophia Skouras; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Aiden, and Alice Beatrice von Gontard, Augustus and Chisholm Daniel, and Elizabeth Victoria, Francis Jane, and Spyros Solon IV, Skouras. Mamie remained friends to the end with her classmates from Foxcroft School, Columbia University, and Parsons School of Design. SERVICE: A private, family service was held at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, R.I. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly, was in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation(s) to The Westerly Hospital, 25 Wells St., Westerly, RI, 02891; Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT, 06830; Watch Hill Conservancy, One Bay St., Watch Hill, RI, 02891; and Foxcroft School, 22407 Foxhound Lane, Middleburg, VA, 20117, in Mamie's memory. GAFFNEY-DOLAN FUNERAL HOME Westerly, R.I., 401-596-2648