Marilyn Burns

September 4, 1943 - October 31, 2020

Benbrook, Texas - Marilyn Burns 77 of Benbrook went to be with Lord on Oct 31,2020. She was surrounded by her friend Jill & her Sunrise family who loved & cared for her as she was challenged by Alzhiemers disease. She was a nurse for many years. She loved teaching Sunday school & studying the Bible. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Helen Burns, her sister Carolyn.she is survived by her cousins in Mo & Washington. Her Birchman Baptist church family, her Sunrise Senior Living family & many friends who loved her.





