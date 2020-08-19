Marilyn Davis FORT WORTH--Marilyn Davis, 74, of Fort Worth, formerly of Frankston, passed away Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: A private service for Mrs. Davis will be conducted by Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Brother George Folmar will officiate. Mrs. Davis will be laid to rest at Frankston Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. MEMORIALS: Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate
or American Stroke Association
, at stroke.org
Marilyn was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Frankston, Texas, to James C. and Elsie Mae Rhodes Folmar. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie J. Davis Dubeau Cure; and a brother, James W. Folmar. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Davis; son, Scott Davis and wife, Debbie, of Fort Worth; daughter, Deborah York and husband, David, of Granbury; son, James B. Davis of Chicago; grandchildren, Justin Dubeau, Heather Harris and husband Anthony, Drew York, Kayleigh Davis, Kiersti Davis, Jakob Davis; great-grandchildren, Avery and Dane Harris. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.