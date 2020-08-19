1/1
Marilyn Davis
1935 - 2020
Marilyn Davis FORT WORTH--Marilyn Davis, 74, of Fort Worth, formerly of Frankston, passed away Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: A private service for Mrs. Davis will be conducted by Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Brother George Folmar will officiate. Mrs. Davis will be laid to rest at Frankston Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. MEMORIALS: Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate or American Stroke Association, at stroke.org Marilyn was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Frankston, Texas, to James C. and Elsie Mae Rhodes Folmar. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie J. Davis Dubeau Cure; and a brother, James W. Folmar. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Davis; son, Scott Davis and wife, Debbie, of Fort Worth; daughter, Deborah York and husband, David, of Granbury; son, James B. Davis of Chicago; grandchildren, Justin Dubeau, Heather Harris and husband Anthony, Drew York, Kayleigh Davis, Kiersti Davis, Jakob Davis; great-grandchildren, Avery and Dane Harris. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
