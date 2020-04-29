|
Marilyn Frances Seider FORT WORTH--Marilyn Frances Seider, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born Marilyn Frances Schlee in Hamilton, Texas, on Dec. 10, 1939, to John Adolph Schlee and Olga Walda Kunkel-Schlee of Priddy, Texas, she was baptized, confirmed, and married in Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. After graduating Priddy High School, she married her childhood sweetheart, Jimmy Joe Seider, on July 6, 1957. They were happily married 52 years. They had three children and a lifetime of happiness on their farm in Clyde, Texas. Prior to moving to Fort Worth in 2016, Marilyn attended First United Methodist Church of Clyde and was an active member of the Clyde Women's Club. Marilyn joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1973 and delivered rural mail for 27 of her 32-year postal career, retiring in 2005. Her favorite days were when children would address Valentine cards to her and when she picked up their letters to Santa. Preceded in death by her husband Jim on Dec. 18, 2010, Marilyn is survived by her children: Sam Seider and wife, Susan, of Abilene, Texas; Jeffery Seider and partner, Kenneth Jones, of Fort Worth, Texas; and Angela Swope and husband, David, of Rowlett, Texas. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Chad Smith and wife, Vanessa, of San Antonio, Texas; Cody Carter and wife, Jenny, of Graham, Texas, who have two sons; Justin Seider and wife, Sanja, of Chester, Va., who have two sons; and Shelby Fulford and husband, Gage, of Abilene, Texas, who have a daughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020