White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Marilyn Blalock
Marilyn Irene Blalock

Marilyn Irene Blalock Obituary
Marilyn Irene Blalock GRAHAM -- Marilyn Irene Blalock, 88, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She was a past resident of the cities of Graham and Fort Worth. Marilyn will be interned at Oakland Cemetery in a private remembrance of her life. Marilyn was born on August 6, 1931 to Hulen and Frances (Harris) Whitson. She was a proud graduate of Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. Marilyn loved history and combined her love of travel with a passion to visit historical locations. She admired all styles of art and was a long-time member of the Kimball Art Museum. Marilyn was a self-pro-claimed "keeper" of puzzle pieces. A lifelong Presbyterian, Marilyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth. Marilyn was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by husbands, Bill Hogue and James Blalock, as well as her son, Michael "Larry" Hogue. SURVIVORS include children, Charles "Randy" Hogue of Grand Prairie, Carissa Kopystecki (Ron) of Weatherford and Tracy Wilson (Randy) of Euless; grandchildren, Derek Hogue (Amy), Christopher Kopystecki (Heather), Aryn Price (Josh), and Huck Hogue (Wako); great-grandchildren, Parker, Kinsley, Kennedy, Porter Price and Carson Kopystecki. The family would like to thank the wonderful care providers at Heartis Memory Care in Bedford for the comfort, care and warmth given.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019
