Marilyn J. Nicodemus DECATUR--Marilyn J. Nicodemus, 91, of Decatur, a former longtime resident of Irving, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a Decatur healthcare facility. SERVICE: Services and the burial were held in Parker Cemetery in Grapevine. Chaplain Ralph Smith officiated under the direction of Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home of Irving. Born Oct. 20, 1927, in Elkhart, Ind., Marilyn was the daughter of the late Lloyd N. Miller and Marie B. Snyder Miller. She married Ivan Nicodemus Sept. 14, 1946, in Elkhart, Ind. He preceded her in death June 8, 2010. Marilyn was a volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years at the Irving Community Hospital, which later became Baylor Medical Center. She was awarded the City of Irving High Spirited Award for her many years of volunteer work at the hospital. She listed her occupation as a volunteer and then as a homemaker. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Marie Miller; a sister, Sharon Regnier; and her husband, Ivan, in 2010. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Elaine A. Chaney and her husband, Steve, of Decatur, Texas; grandchildren, Victor Chaney and Elizabeth Molina; great-grandchildren, Stephen Chaney, Jeremiah Chaney, Joel Chaney, and Sabastian Molina; and sister, Linda Miller of Goshen, Ind. DONNELLY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME Irving, 972-579-1313 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

