Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jane Denney Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Jane Denney Barnes Obituary
Marilyn Jane Denney Barnes FORT WORTH - Marilyn Jane Denney Barnes, 88, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ridglea Christian Church, 6720 West Elizabeth Lane, Fort Worth. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, take your family out to dinner, fellowship and discuss good times shared together. Marilyn was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Forrest Raymond and Fern Righthouse Denney. She graduated from high school in Dallas and then graduated from TCU in 1952 with a Bachelor Degree in Nursing. She married Roy Gene Barnes in 1952, and had two sons. They had lived in Fort Worth since 1966. Marilyn loved her family, traveling, playing bridge, attending sporting events, her many friendships and her church. She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Barnes. SURVIVORS: Husband of 66 years, Roy Gene; son, Glenn Barnes and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Gregory Barnes, Allison Barnes-Conyngham, AJ Barnes and wife, Danielle and Taylor Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Gage and Landon Barnes and Harper and Carter Conyngham.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.