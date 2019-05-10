|
Marilyn Jane Denney Barnes FORT WORTH - Marilyn Jane Denney Barnes, 88, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ridglea Christian Church, 6720 West Elizabeth Lane, Fort Worth. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, take your family out to dinner, fellowship and discuss good times shared together. Marilyn was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Forrest Raymond and Fern Righthouse Denney. She graduated from high school in Dallas and then graduated from TCU in 1952 with a Bachelor Degree in Nursing. She married Roy Gene Barnes in 1952, and had two sons. They had lived in Fort Worth since 1966. Marilyn loved her family, traveling, playing bridge, attending sporting events, her many friendships and her church. She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Barnes. SURVIVORS: Husband of 66 years, Roy Gene; son, Glenn Barnes and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Gregory Barnes, Allison Barnes-Conyngham, AJ Barnes and wife, Danielle and Taylor Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Gage and Landon Barnes and Harper and Carter Conyngham.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019