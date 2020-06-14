Marilyn Joyce Schulman CROWLEY--Marilyn Joyce Schulman passed peacefully, when she was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Ridglea Baptist Church, 6037 Calmont Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridglea Baptist Church or Community Hospice Healthcare of Texas, online donations: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=079f86. Marilyn was born in Cortland, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 1931, to Lynn and Arla Briggs and had two younger brothers, Gary and Kenny. She worked as a nurse for many years and raised three boys. Marilyn was a great fan of the arts and loved Casa Manana, Black Forest Cake from the Swiss Pastry Shop, gardening, watching cooking shows and the Dallas Cowboys. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; and son, Bobby. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Kenny; her sons, Bill and Brian; her daughters-in-law, Cindy and Karol; her grandchildren, Ryan, Laura, and James; and her great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Kannon.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.