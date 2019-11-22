Home

Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
View Map
Marilyn Lou Cunningham


1938 - 2019
Marilyn Lou Cunningham Obituary
Marilyn Lou Cunningham FORT WORTH -- Marilyn Lou Cunningham passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 81. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Brown Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment: Marilyn will be laid to rest in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. Marilyn was born Tuesday, May 31, 1938 to the late J.W. and Helen Beatrice Hamm in Clarksville, Texas. Marilyn was the owner and operator of a beauty shop for many years. She was known for sporting around town in her Mustang and GTO cars. She was an avid gardener and will be remembered for her love of cooking for her family and friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Helen Hamm. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 67 years, William "Bill" Cunningham; daughter, Marcie Krumm and spouse, Anita Krumm; brother, Jerry Hamm; sister, Carolyn Hammond; and many friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019
