Marilyn Louise Dooley ARLINGTON--Marilyn Louise Dooley, 71, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 9 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 11 a.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the funeral home. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Lauer; sisters, Norma JoAnn Hughes, Shelea Katherine Caskey; son, Shane Lauer; and uncle, Joseph Alfred Lauer. SURVIVORS: Husband of 35 years, David Dooley; son, Thomas Adrian Dooley and husband, Shawn Ragsdale; daughters, Amy Rose and Rachel Garcia; brothers, Phillip Lauer, Mark Lauer, and Michael Lauer; sisters, Barbara Boone and husband, Byron, and Jennifer Jestes; and granddaughter, Alicia Nicole Biggs.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 15, 2019
