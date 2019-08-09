Home

Marilyn Mayfield Obituary
Marilyn Mayfield CLEBURNE -- Marilyn Mayfield, 89, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Westhill Church of Christ, 1100 W. Westhill Drive, Cleburne, Texas 76033. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Westhill Church of Christ. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jackie Jones and husband, Butch; son, Randy Mayfield and wife, Julie; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019
