Marilyn Mills-Ewers
1929 - 2020
Marilyn Mills-Ewers
June 9, 1929 - December 2, 2020
Stephenville, Texas - Marilyn Giesecke Mills Ewers, 91, of Stephenville, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Stephenville.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Cowboy Church of Erath County. Burial will follow at Johnsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Cowboy Church of Erath County. Services under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born on June 9, 1929 in the Millerville Community in Erath County to the late Louis B. Sr., and Susie Elizabeth Money Giesecke. Marilyn was a member of may historical and genealogical societies. She was a life long resident of Erath County.
Marilyn is survived by sons, Jerry and wife Laverne Mills of Johnsville, Jay and wife Michael Ann Mills of Stephenville, Randy and wife Sharon Mills of Hamilton, and Kenneth and wife Donna Mills of Johnsville; daughter, Linda and husband Charlie Fulton of Johnsville; daughter-in-law, Kay Mills of Azle; seventeen grandchildren, forty-four great grandchildren, and seventeen great great grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, Vernon Mills and Fred Ewers.
The Mills family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Fosters Home for Children, or Johnsville Cemetery Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cowboy Church of Erath County
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cowboy Church of Erath County
Funeral services provided by
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
