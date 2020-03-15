|
Marilyn Russey Latting AUSTIN--Marilyn Russey Latting died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 78. Marilyn was the devoted mother of Elizabeth Margaret "Lisa" Latting, John Bennett Latting, and Catherine Elaine "Cate" Latting. She was the daughter of Charles Merrie Russey and Velma Fay Bennett Russey, and sister to Merrie Elaine Russey Whitney (husband, Bud), Charles Bennett "Pete" Russey (wife, Joan), Terrence Lee "Terry" Russey (wife, Paula), and Robert George "Bob" Russey (wife, Paige). Marilyn grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1959. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 1964 with a degree in elementary education. She married Joseph Baggett "Joe" Latting in 1962. They divorced in 1985. While a young mother to Lisa, Marilyn was a school teacher. When John and Cate came along, she left teaching and stayed home with her children until they were teenagers. When she returned to the workforce, she worked for the Texas Industrial Accident Board, ran a radiology office for Dr. Charles Denham, and spent several years as development director for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and then the Texas State University Department of Fine Arts. In 1992 she received her Master's degree in Management and Human Services from St. Edward's University. Marilyn loved to travel. She loved to visit art museums and host brunches for pretty much anyone she could think of. She loved to go to the movies and to ooh and aah at a beautiful view. She doted on her friends and family, and was well known for her smile and impeccable manners. Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa (1963-1987). In addition to her children, John and Cate, she is survived by son-in-law, Eben Levy; her grandchildren, Leo Latting Levy and Hazel Elizabeth Levy; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., in Austin. Burial: Noon Tuesday, March 17, in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Texas Neurofibromatosis Foundation (texasnf.org) or ().
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020