Marilyn Ruth Welling FORT WORTH--Marilyn Ruth Welling died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: Open Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Marilyn was born in Hays, Kan., on Aug. 27, 1931. She was married March 25, 1953, to Lewis A. Welling. She was a nurse, vocalist, piano teacher, violinist, but, most of all, the center of a loving family and a blessing to all. SURVIVORS: Survived by her loving husband; brother, Foster Needels; sisters, Phylis Messinger and Mariam Needels; children, Allen Welling, Daryl Welling, Randall Welling and spouse, Donna Welling, Janice Walker and spouse, Duke Walker, Jacquelyn Eaton and spouse, James Eaton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, some related by blood, some by affection, all by love.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019