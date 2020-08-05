Marilyn Van Hoozer FORT WORTH--Marilyn Van Hoozer died peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth, with the graveside service following at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road. Marilyn was a lifetime member of South Hills Christian Church, was a founding member of Fort Worth Republican Women, and also a founding member of the Southwest Republican Club. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jane Geisler and Sarah Crowe; two grandsons; and a great-granddaughter.