1/1
Marilyn Van Hoozer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Van Hoozer FORT WORTH--Marilyn Van Hoozer died peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth, with the graveside service following at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road. Marilyn was a lifetime member of South Hills Christian Church, was a founding member of Fort Worth Republican Women, and also a founding member of the Southwest Republican Club. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jane Geisler and Sarah Crowe; two grandsons; and a great-granddaughter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved