Marilyne Lorraine Stewart MANSFIELD--After a brief battle with lung cancer, beloved artist, wife, mother, grandmother and golf aficionado, Marilyne Stewart, passed away in Mansfield, Texas, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Blessing Funeral Home, 401 Elm St., Mansfield, Texas, 76063. Marilyne was born in Chicago in 1943 and recently celebrated 57 years of marriage to her love, David. Her humor, spirit and generosity shined on every person (and animal) who knew her. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, David; brothers, Larry and George Thorson; daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Larry Call, and grandsons, Joshua and Jake; and daughter, Nicki and son-in-law, Tom Nynas, and grandsons, Stewie and Milo Nynas.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019