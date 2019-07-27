|
|
Marion Adelle Wood FORT WORTH--Marion Adelle Wood, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: An hour prior. Adelle was born Jan. 13, 1928, to Benjamin and Jewell Rohrer in Electra, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Vernon Wood, and son, Alvin Ray Wood. SURVIVORS: Adelle is survived by her grandson, Devon Ray Wood; sister-in-law, Maggie Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 27, 2019