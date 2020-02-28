Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Skyvue Victoria Chapel
Marion Bobbelle Stickney

Marion Bobbelle Stickney Obituary
Marion Bobbelle Stickney CLEBURNE -- Marion Bobbelle Stickney, 71, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Tues., Mar. 3, Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Mon., Mar. 2, Skyvue Funeral Home. Marion is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Faith Rowe; stepfathers, Custer Rowe, Arnold Kennedy; daughter, Melissa Bobbelle Lewis; sisters, Sandy Wallace, Mablee Woods; brother, William Marion Warren Jr. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Mike Stickney; sons, Worley Lewis and wife, Lori, Bill Lewis and wife, Kathy, Carson Lewis; grandchildren, Zane Lewis, Melissa Lewis, Zachary Lewis, Bradley Lewis; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020
