Marion Bobbelle Stickney CLEBURNE -- Marion Bobbelle Stickney, 71, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Tues., Mar. 3, Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Mon., Mar. 2, Skyvue Funeral Home. Marion is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Faith Rowe; stepfathers, Custer Rowe, Arnold Kennedy; daughter, Melissa Bobbelle Lewis; sisters, Sandy Wallace, Mablee Woods; brother, William Marion Warren Jr. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Mike Stickney; sons, Worley Lewis and wife, Lori, Bill Lewis and wife, Kathy, Carson Lewis; grandchildren, Zane Lewis, Melissa Lewis, Zachary Lewis, Bradley Lewis; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020