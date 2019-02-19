Marion Brown Tomme Jr. FORT WORTH--Marion Brown Tomme Jr., 88, died of a broken heart early on the morning of Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2019, just 20 days after his wife of nearly 57 years, Anne, left this earth. He also battled Parkinson's syndrome for many years but remained lucid to the end. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Brown's name to Stage West Theater. Born during the Great Depression in Norman, Okla., while his father traveled with Lawrence Welk's dance band, Brown lived in Fort Worth for almost all of his nearly 89 years. He was a gifted singer and was a member of the famous Apollo Boys' Choir, the precursor for the Texas Boys' Choir. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in electrical engineering after serving as president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, caring for the fraternity's sock-destroying ocelot, completing Army ROTC, and leading the Glee Club. He was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers and served in Korea. After his discharge, he began working for General Dynamics, rising during a 38-year career to senior engineering management. He received a Master of Management Science degree from Texas Christian University and became a beloved leader at GD, with a large number of his team's members staying in contact with him until his death. When the F-111 encountered a major snag because its bombs were much less accurate than the Air Force required, Brown discovered the source of the error with a handwritten emergency analysis that began, "Assume a spherical earth . . ." and ended with finding a plus sign in the code that should have been a minus sign to rescue the program. He was sent to Thailand for several months during the Vietnam War to help implement the solution. He also led the F-16 team that developed the world's first computer-graphic-driven, domed simulator at a time when computers were monstrosities that occupied many large rooms. An avid bowler and golfer, he played on company teams for years. He retired when Lockheed acquired the plant and installed their own senior management team. Brown loved to teach and helped get his sons and many of their friends through math and science classes in middle and high school and college. In addition to several long car trips each year around the United States with his family, he and Anne also traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Australia. Many of these trips were made to satisfy his need for speed on the ski slopes. Brought up a Southern Baptist, he and Anne, an Episcopalian, became active members of Ridglea Presbyterian Church for their entire married life. He enjoyed the theater and other performing arts, especially Stage West and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. SURVIVORS: Sister, Betty Christian; sons, Ed and Ric; and his grandchildren, Trace, Kyle and Hannah.



