Marion Irene Spruill EULESS--Marion Irene Spruill, 94, passed away peacefully in Euless, Texas, on Friday, July 24, 2020. SERVICE: A private service is scheduled. Marion was born in Stratford, Okla., on June 30, 1926, daughter of J.W. and Nellie Staley. She was the second child of 13 children. She married her husband, Hershell, of 60 years on Jan. 24, 1946. She was a loving mother to one son and two daughters. She resided in Euless for 70 years. She was known as "Nanny" to her family. Her home was always open, and she loved to sit and drink coffee with you. Her favorite activity was rocking babies and singing. She was our angel on earth and will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Betty Dalton; five sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.