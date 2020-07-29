Marion Jackson "Jack" Moore ALVARADO--Marion Jackson "Jack" Moore died peacefully in his home on his beloved M6 Ranch on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Alvarado, Texas, just one week shy of his 91st birthday. In his final days, Jack enjoyed the comfort of family and loved ones, visiting the grave of his great love, Dawn "JoAnne," to whom he was married for 65 years, and touring the grounds of the ranch he had sculpted for decades. Jack is survived by the children he loved so much, Lisa (Christopher Bennem), Shelly (David Dumais), Kevin (Jessica) and Karen (Don Larson); and his sister, Christine Bradshaw. He was preceded in death by Mary B, J.E., Virginia, and Fay. Jack was born July 31 in Circleback on what had once been the XIT Ranch to John Ellis and Minnie Alice. He graduated from Sudan High School in 1946 and attended Eastern New Mexico State University until entering the Air Force shortly after the war. Stationed in Germany, he educated US soldiers in the history and culture of Germany so as to help ensure the success of the Marshall Plan. Years later, while a regional manager for Magnolia Oil (later Mobil) Jack was asked to judge a beauty contest and it was then that he first laid eyes on JoAnne, who became the love of his life. Jack and JoAnne were wedded in 1955 and later purchased three nursing homes in the Burleson-Kennedale-Alvarado area, becoming statewide leaders in the field of elder care. In 1976 they moved from Fort Worth to Alvarado to fulfill his dream of becoming a rancher. There they built their house and created the home base of the M6 Ranch, where he would raise seed stock of Charolais cattle. His dedication to stewardship over the land led to his participation and eventual leadership of the Johnson County Soil & Water Conservation District for 24 years. His excellence in the breed led to his presidency of the American International Charolais Association from 1994-1996. His son, Kevin, was his ranch partner and continues the M6 tradition. Throughout his many years he was a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, Julian, Natalie, Colette, Colleen, Christine, and Emily, and was a constant presence at the First Baptist Church in Alvarado where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. It is there that his life will be celebrated with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30. Services will commence at 11 a.m. with the burial to follow. Any family and friends unable to attend services in person may view them online at www.fbcalvarado.org/live