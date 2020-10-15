Marion R. Jean

July 22, 1930 - October 13, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Marion R. Jean, 90, passed away Oct. 13, 2020.

Graveside: 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Memorials: The family asks that you donate to your favorite animal rescue organization.

Marion was born July 22, 1930, in Silver City, New Mexico and grew up in Weatherford, Texas. She attended Weatherford Junior College, where she received an Associate of Arts degree in Journalism. After a brief career at the Convair Division of General Dynamics, she married John E. Jean and devoted the rest of her life to caring for her husband and five children, one with special needs.

Marion enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, caring for her many pets over the years, classic movies and the occasional risqué joke. Her devotion to her family was absolute and will never be forgotten. She Loved all animals, and never let any of them go hungry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John.

Survivors: Five children, John, Mark and wife, Donna, Michael, David and Emilie; her husband, Robert Justman; and her faithful dog, Birdie who never left her side.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store