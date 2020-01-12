|
Marion Stank Bason FORT WORTH--Marion Stank Bason passed into eternal life on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76179. Visitation; begins at 6 p.m., followed by the rosary at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the St. Thomas the Apostle Building Fund, 5953 Bowman Roberts Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179, in memory of Marion Stank Bason. Marion Adelaide Wachsman was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Windthorst, Texas, to second-generation German Americans and was the seventh child of 15. Her family moved to Wichita Falls when she was very young and this remained her home until she married. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in 1951. While attending Sacred Heart, Marion met a young airman from Pennsylvania, Walter Stank. The two married in 1952. This union lasted for 50 years and produced five children. As a United States Air Force family, they moved to several places, Maine, Puerto Rico, and three Texas cities. While her children were growing up, she was predominately a stay-at-home mom; however, she would take on odd jobs to help support the family: cleaning houses and waitressing were just two of her earlier occupations. When Walter retired and went to college, she worked at Vance Godbey's Smorgasbord in Lake Worth until she was hired by General Dynamics (GD) as a welder. She retired from GD in 1994. After Walter's death in 2002, she was fortunate to have a second chance at love with Joe Bason. They wed in 2005 and remained married until her death. Two of Marion's favorite activities were dancing, either ballroom or country western, and traveling. Over shadowing everything was her great love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church since 1962 and a member of the Women's Organization. She was involved in numerous ministries at the church until her later years. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Mary Koch Wachsman; brothers, Anton, Gerald, Francis, Cecil, Claude, Leonard, Paul; sisters, Anita Frerich, Luella Stevens, and Barbara Patterson; and her first husband, Walter J Stank. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Joe Bason; her children, Walter Stank and his wife, Shirley, Sylvia Byrd, Mark Stank and his wife, Mi Sim, John Stank and his wife, Carol, and Mary Hall and her husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Melissa Byrd, Jimmy Byrd and his wife, Amy, Deitra McCoombs and her husband, Christopher, Meredith Taylor and her husband, Scott, Monica Rutkowski and her husband, Mathew, Mathew Stank and his wife, Gina, Stephanie Hall, Lindsay Hall, and Tera Gardanier; 10 great-grandchildren; Joe's children, Joey Bason and Teresa Gardanier and her husband, Tracey; sisters, Pauline Scheuren, Vivian Stevens, Dorothy Lou Clark, and Patricia Kiley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020