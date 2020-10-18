1/1
Marion Wieckert Pratt
1922 - 2020
Marion Wieckert Pratt
November 26, 1922 - October 14, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Marion Wieckert Pratt grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, the oldest of 6 children. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1945, she joined the Red Cross and was deployed to the U. S. Public Service Hospital in Fort Worth to work with veterans struggling with mental health problems. She soon married Charles Pratt who was completing a mathematics degree at TCU. With their three children in school, Marion established the 1st Mental Health Information Center in Tarrant County, now part of the United Way. After earning a master's degree in child development from TWU, she taught for the next decade at TCU and worked in their Starpoint Laboratory School for children with learning challenges. In 1977, she founded the Positive Parenting program, which educated 100s of couples about the developmental needs of their children. Her testimony for the Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education fostered pre-kindergarten in Texas. She joined President Carter's Friendship Force, making personal connections with families in Russia, Mongolia, China, South Africa, Iran and Romania.
A memorial service is being planned. The family has established the Marion Wieckert and Charles Goodwin Pratt Scholarship to benefit children at TCU's Starpoint School.
In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to TCU, Marion Pratt Scholarship: mail to Texas Christian University, Advancement, Box 297044, Fort Worth, Texas 76129. Gifts also may be made online at Makeagift.tcu.edu (indicate the gift is in memory of Marion Pratt).
Online condolences may be made at www.GreenwoodFuneralHomes.com (search for "Pratt")



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
