Marion Wolff HALTOM CITY--Marion Wolff, 92, a retired secretary, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home in Haltom City. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, in Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134, with Dr. Don Wilson officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the Salvation Army. Marion was a graduate of North Texas State University in Denton with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. She met Robert K. "Bob" Wolff in 1952, and they were married Feb. 14, 1953. Marion worked at Paschal High School as school secretary and secretary to O.D. Wyatt, principal, for seven years before retiring to have her children, Steve and Elizabeth. After seeing her children through college and her husband into retirement, she returned to work at the Transmission Line Mechanical Research Center in Haslet, Texas, in 1982. After working there 10 years, she retired to subsequently continue her longtime hobby of traveling. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was a fan of figure skating and Wimbledon tennis. Marion was a member of Richland Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a former member of the American Association of University Women and Oak Crest Woman's Club. Preceding Marion in death were her husband of 60 years, Bob Wolff; her parents, Denver and Gretchen Magness; and her brother, Robert W. Magness. SURVIVORS: Son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Steve, Nancy, and William Wolff of Arlington, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Tom Jacobson of Jackson Hole, Wyo.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary