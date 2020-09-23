Marjorie Alene Childress Delatour CrawfordApril 28, 1959 - September 18, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Marjorie Alene Childress Delatour Crawford, 61, died peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas, her home in adulthood.Service: Due to the COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be live-streamed on Friday, September 25th at 11 am CST. Once her family and friends can be together in person, a special celebration of her life will be held in Fort Worth, hopefully Spring 2021.Marji was a 1977 graduate of Firestone High School in Akron, Ohio. She was a Phi Beta Kappa, cum laude, graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with degrees in International Studies and Economics. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. A formative experience of her life was studying at the Miami University Dolibois European Center in Luxembourg and she remained in contact with her host mother throughout life.Marji obtained her law degree from the Dedman School of Law, Southern Methodist University, and was a member of the bars of Texas and Georgia. Her legal career included in-house legal counsel for Texas Healthcare PLLC. Marji later followed a passion of hers, studying Interior Design at Texas Christian University.Marji believed in peaceful living and service to others. Over the years, Marji loved going on early morning walks along the Trinity River with her Chocolate labs, Truffles, Cleo, and current lab, Sophie. She practiced yoga, daily devotional reading, and especially enjoyed the writings of the modern Franciscan monk, Fr. Richard Rohr, the founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation. She enjoyed bringing light and nature into her client's homes via in-home consultations for Pottery Barn. Once her family was grown, she always volunteered to work holidays so that the younger employees could be with their families. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth and volunteered at their Community Crossroads outreach center. In past years, she served on the board of Fort Worth Clean Cities.Marji was an avid reader and was a member of two book clubs, inviting numerous friends to join over the years. She was nearing completion of a book on an early champion of women, Madame De Sévigné, a French author in 17th century. She also enjoyed traveling. She spoke often of her experiences being in communist Russia in 1980, as well as other travels while living in Luxembourg. While researching her book, Marji took her husband, John to Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte, outside Paris and the Chateau Grignan outside Avignon. In recent years, she and John visited China, Russia, Croatia, Iceland, and the Galapagos Islands, among other places.Marji was the eldest daughter of Richard H. and Mary Lou Childress and is survived by her mother. She is also survived by her devoted husband, John L. Crawford, MD, and her loving son, William Charles Delatour. Her sister, Lindsay Childress-Beatty and husband, Paul Beatty; brother, Richard K. Childress and wife, Raimonda; stepsons, John Andrew Crawford and wife, Brandi, and William Crawford, MD and wife, Caroline; step-daughter, Abigail McIntosh and husband, Devin; and grandchildren, Lyla Anne and Evelyn McIntosh and Liam and Eloise Crawford, are also left to miss her.Marji is also survived by her Uncle, Robert L. Gerhart, and cousins, James Griffiths and wife Patricia; Robert Gerhart and wife, Sarah; and Stewart Gerhart and wife, Caroline, as well as their children. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews, including Connor and Matthew Childress, Preston and Campbell Beatty, and Doroteja and Teodoras Bubulis. A mother of two boys, she was a special Aunt to her nieces, Isabella Childress and Mary Grace Delatour Mewett.Marji was preceded in death by her father, Richard H. Childress, and eldest son, Walker Childress Delatour. She leaves bereaved friends throughout the country having lived in seven states, including five before the age of 18.The family would like to thank all her faithful friends who helped her husband, John, care for her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her name be made to the Presbyterian Night Shelter and/or Community Crossroads of Ft Worth.