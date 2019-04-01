|
Marjorie "Margie" Ann Johnson FORT WORTH--Marjorie "Margie" Ann Johnson, 63, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, peacefully at her home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Dido Cemetery, near Eagle Mountain Lake. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Margie was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Coronado, Calif. She was a hard worker and successful business owner. She loved her family and traveling. When she needed a break you could find her on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta with her best friend, Alice Moore. SURVIVORS: Margie is survived by her loving husband, J.D. Johnson; daughter, Casie Cowan and husband, Jeff; parents, Johnny and Virginia Cole; sisters, Georgia Allen and Kathy Wright and husband, George; grandchildren, Brycen and Logan; extended family, Jody Johnson and wife, Jill, and Tracy Spindor and husband, Rick; and many dear friends that she loved very much.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019