Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann "Margie" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Ann "Margie" Johnson Obituary
Marjorie "Margie" Ann Johnson FORT WORTH--Marjorie "Margie" Ann Johnson, 63, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, peacefully at her home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Dido Cemetery, near Eagle Mountain Lake. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Margie was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Coronado, Calif. She was a hard worker and successful business owner. She loved her family and traveling. When she needed a break you could find her on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta with her best friend, Alice Moore. SURVIVORS: Margie is survived by her loving husband, J.D. Johnson; daughter, Casie Cowan and husband, Jeff; parents, Johnny and Virginia Cole; sisters, Georgia Allen and Kathy Wright and husband, George; grandchildren, Brycen and Logan; extended family, Jody Johnson and wife, Jill, and Tracy Spindor and husband, Rick; and many dear friends that she loved very much.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now