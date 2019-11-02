|
|
Marjorie Ann Weaver FORT WORTH - Marjorie Ann Weaver, 87, of Fort Worth, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Fort Worth on January 8, 1932. SERVICE: Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., November 4, 2019 at Edge Park United Methodist Church. Visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Laurel Land. Margie graduated from R. L. Paschal High School and received her degree from Texas Wesleyan College. She married James "Red" Weaver on May 8, 1952 in Granbury. Margie was a Physical Education teacher in FWISD, but her passion was her family and spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, "Red" Weaver, and grandson Matthew Gwaltney. Survivors: She is loved by her children, Patsy Gwaltney (Larry), Kay Zavala (Eddie), CJ. Jimmy Weaver (Stacey), Janis Harris (Arthur) and Lisa Stockard (Tim); 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019