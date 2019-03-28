Home

Marjorie Ann Wise Phillips FORT WORTH -- Marjorie Ann Wise Phillips, 93, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. Private family committal. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 5801 Mt. Carmel Dr., Arlington, TX 76017. Margie was born February 18, 1926 to Marguerite and Walter Wise in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1943, and was a graduate of Whitworth College. Margie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Woman's Club, Windsor Club, Dinner Dance Club, Ridglea Garden Club, Herb Society, Auxiliary to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, Knights and Ladies of Holy Sepulchre, and an Amon Carter Museum docent. She was married to her beloved husband, Tom, for 67 years. They enjoyed traveling and socializing with their family and many friends. She loved cooking, entertaining and spending time at Lake Granbury. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; infant daughter, Mary Ellen; grandson, Ryan McMillan; sister, Jean Hargis, brothers, Buddy and Dick Wise. SURVIVORS: Children, Nancy Rogge (David), Gina Weese (John), Dr. Tom Phillips Jr. (Susie), Julie Swaim (Randy), Emily Phillips and John Phillips; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and numerous relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019
