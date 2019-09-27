|
Marjorie Baker Isbell HALTOM CITY -- Marjorie Baker Isbell, 88, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3200 Denton Hwy., Haltom City. Interment: Mount Olivet . Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Marjorie was born June 20, 1931, in Cyril, Okla. to Marion Baker and Dora Gilliam Baker. She graduated from Cyril High School in 1949 as Valedictorian, and graduated from Southwestern State College in 1952. She married Jean Paul Isbell, Aug. 24, 1952. They had two children, Janice and Darren. Marge's 29 year career in Birdville ISD, was an English teacher and Vice President at Haltom High School, Principal at Holiday Heights Elementary, and Executive Director of Elementary. She was also a member of St. Luke Methodist. SURVIVORS: Her survivors will miss her beautiful smiling face and encouraging words, husband, Jean Paul, of 67 years; sister, Anita Boatman; daughter, Janice Milligan (Carl); son , Darren Isbell (Karen); grandchildren, Brandon Junge (Diane), Jennifer Davis (Bo), Ashley Tipton; and great-grandchildren, Faith and Ella Junge, Noah, Eli, and Selah Davis.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019