Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Terrace Chapel
More Obituaries for Marjorie Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie D. Lewis


1929 - 2019
Marjorie D. Lewis Obituary
Marjorie D. Lewis FORT WORTH--Dr. Marjorie Dunlavy Lewis passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Trinity Terrace Chapel. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth or to Trinity Terrace, in memory of Marjorie Lewis. Marjorie was born in Childress on Nov. 11, 1929, the daughter of Fontain Dunlavy and Lois Berniece Raney. She received her B.A. in History from Texas State College for Women (TWU) in 1949. She then received her M.A. in History from the University of North Carolina in 1951. Soon after which she received her M.A. in English from Texas Christian University in 1954. She held teaching positions both at the University of Texas at Arlington (1954-56; 59-61), and at the University of Kansas (1956-1959). She also served as instructor in English at Texas Woman's University (1961-1963). Dr. Lewis joined the faculty at Texas Christian University in 1965. She retired as professor emeritus in 1994. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Samuel Lewis; and cousins, Linda Beth Raney and Donald Reeves Raney. SURVIVORS: Cousins, James Lee Raney of Chino Hills, Calif., Nancy Raney Hoover of Cordova, Tenn., Carolyn Raney Golinveaux of Danville, Calif., and Donna Raney Fox of Midlothian. The family wishes to thank Encompass Hospice Care and Trinity Terrace for their excellent professional and compassionate care.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
