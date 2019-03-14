Marjorie Juanita Hollins Crenshaw FORT WORTH -- Marjorie J. Hollins Crenshaw was born on May 31, 1927, in Marshall, Texas to the late Perry & Etta Hollins. She transitioned from this life to eternity on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 91. GOSPEL AND JAZZ MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 522 Missouri Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76104. Her family moved to Fort Worth, Texas when she was two years old. She attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, James E. Guinn Junior High School and I.M. Terrell High School. Marjorie attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas and Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn. where she obtained a bachelor's degree in music. She earned her master's degree in music from the University of North Texas in Denton. Mrs. Crenshaw taught music in the Fort Worth Independent School District 32 years, introducing elementary children to all genres of music, including jazz. She had the opportunity to hear and meet many of the world's greatest jazz musicians including, Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole, Count Basie, Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman, Wynton Marsalis, Charles Moffit, and countless others. She was a well known jazz advocate and a respected resource on the rich history of musical talent developed in the local area. Marjorie was a board member of Fort Worth Local 72 and Dallas Local 147 Musicians Union and former president of the Fort Worth Jazz Society. She was a member of the Fort Worth Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Retired Teachers Association, Fort Worth Opera Guild, The Church On The Move Ministries and Saint Andrews United Methodist Church. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Perry & Etta Hollins; husband, Willie N. Crenshaw; and daughter, Lisa J. Crenshaw. SURVIVORS: her son, Perry N. Crenshaw (Pier); granddaughters, Brandi Hicks (Reginald), Kristin Crenshaw, Ariana Crenshaw, and Eboni Crenshaw; great-grandsons, Messiah Williams and Rylan Hicks; other family members and friends.



